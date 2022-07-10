Clemson commit scores prestigious invite

A future Clemson Tiger scored a prestigious invitation after putting his talent and skills on display at a showcase event this weekend.

Clemson tight end commitment Olsen Patt Henry of First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) was invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl thanks to his standout showing this weekend at the Football University Top Gun Showcase in Naples.

The FBU Top Gun Showcase, which took place from Friday through Sunday, is an annual three-day national showcase highlighting the best FBU student-athletes in an intense position-specific test of technical skill and ability. The best FBU athletes from across the country competed for exclusive invitations to other events, like the All-American Bowl, the National Combine, FBU Freshman All-American Bowl and Futures Showcase.

Henry will now have the chance to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Long one of the nation’s premier high school sporting events, the All-American Bowl features the top 100 senior football players from across the country and is broadcast annually on NBC.

Henry committed to Clemson following his official visit from June 3-5, choosing the Tigers over other schools like Minnesota, Duke, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

C/o 2023 WR & #Clemson commit, @OlsenPatt secured his invite this morning to the @AABonNBC thanks to @FBUcamp topgun. Olsen Patt says you can expect to see him score 3 touchdowns in TX. We will see when December comes around. Well deserved though! pic.twitter.com/pO9wwq4IHA — Kaylee Mansell (@MansellKaylee) July 10, 2022

— Photo for this article courtesy of @olsenpatthenry on Instagram.