Former Tiger pegged as part of NFL's top receiver duo

A former Clemson star was recently highlighted by NFL.com as part of the league’s top wide receiver duo entering the 2022 season.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks ranked the top duos at every position and pegged former Tiger Mike Williams and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers as the top pair of wide receivers.

Here’s what Brooks wrote about Williams and Allen:

The Chargers’ super-sized pass-catchers make life easy for quarterback Justin Herbert with their ability to win 50-50 balls down the field. Allen (6-2, 211) and Williams (6-4, 218) excel at coming down with contested catches, but there is so much more to each of their games. As a crafty route-runner with an array of street-ball moves at the line of scrimmage, the 30-year-old Allen is nearly impossible to defend in a one-on-one match-up in the slot or out wide, as evidenced by his four 100-catch seasons in the past five years. The five-time Pro Bowl selectee is a high-end chain-mover with a knack for making the big play in the clutch. Not to be outdone, Williams delivers splash plays on the perimeter as an extra-large vertical threat. The 27-year-old has averaged over 16 yards per catch throughout his career, with 26 career touchdowns in five seasons. Given the challenge this tandem poses to defenses on the perimeter, they are an easy choice as the No. 1 duo in the league.

Williams, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension with the Chargers this offseason, recorded career highs with 76 receptions and 1,146 receiving yards in 16 games last season, to go with nine touchdowns (one shy of his career high of 10 in 2018).

Allen, meanwhile, had 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Brooks named former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 2 receiver duo behind Williams and Allen.

Former Tiger Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams of the New York Giants were picked by Brooks as the No. 2 defensive tackle duo behind Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

