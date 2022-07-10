Rising Georgia receiver enjoys Swinney Camp, says Clemson 'really caught my eye'

An up-and-coming wide receiver prospect from the Peach State, whose recruitment is on the cusp of taking off, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge High School’s Myles Abernathy — a 6-foot-4, 178-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – camped at Clemson on June 1.

“I really enjoyed going there,” Abernathy told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview. “I learned a lot of new things from the coaching staff and Coach (Tyler) Grisham. They taught me how to get better at my starts and my releases and getting off the line against difficult DBs.”

What type of feedback did Abernathy get from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They told me that I looked really good,” he said, “and the coaches told me that I could use my size more to go up against DBs and go up and get the ball, instead of waiting for the ball to come to me.”

That’ll be something Abernathy implements in his game going forward and something that he’s already been working on. Abernathy is currently working on coming back to the ball and going up and getting it, so he can be a more effective receiver going forward.

Abernathy took a lot away from his Swinney Camp experience. Getting to work out with Grisham and being taught certain things, like how to come out of his breaks or how his stance should be, was a unique learning opportunity for the rising Peach State wideout.

“I really liked his coaching style,” Abernathy said of Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “He told me to be aggressive and use my hands a lot and to not be passive and use my hands and footwork to get around the DBs.”

Recruiting-wise, Clemson told Abernathy that they’ll be keeping an eye on him this season. According to Abernathy, Grisham told him to “keep up the good work” and “keep doing his thing” and that the Tigers will look forward to recruiting him in the future.

“Clemson is a top choice of mine,” Abernathy said when asked about a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers. “That was my first time seeing the campus and that really caught my eye. Also, I’ve enjoyed over the past few years watching Clemson play. I’d really enjoy getting an offer and maybe even committing to that school one day.”

As far as his current recruitment is concerned, Abernathy holds a lone offer from Arkansas State. When he went to Georgia Tech a couple of weeks ago with his high school team, Abernathy said that the Yellowjackets’ coaches seemed to have interest in him and they told him that they’ll be keeping an eye on him as well.

The same day that Abernathy received his Arkansas State offer — May 3 — Cincinnati was out at his practice watching and recording him. He heard similar things from the Bearcats’ coaching staff, that they’ll be keeping an eye on him during the season and that they just want to watch him play in a game.

It’s only a matter of time before Abernathy’s recruitment takes off. He knows that he just has to keep putting in the hard work in the weight room and on the field.

During his sophomore campaign, Abernathy was named second-team all-region and finished the season with over 500 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He’s looking to not only take his game up a level but also help Peachtree Ridge make a playoff run.

“Aggressive and I’m gonna go up and get the ball,” Abernathy said when asked to describe himself as a player. “No matter who’s guarding me, I’m gonna catch the ball regardless.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Myles Abernathy.

