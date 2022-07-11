Know The Foe: Florida State seeking more progress under Norvell

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Boston College, Florida State is up next.

Florida State is still trying to get back on track, though the Seminoles made some progress a season ago.

After going four decades without a losing season, FSU’s program, once a national power, is coming off its fourth straight such season. In Mike Norvell’s second season at the helm, though, the Seminoles increased their win total by two and fell just one win shy of a bowl berth. FSU, which will host Clemson on Oct. 15, will look to continue its upward trend this fall, but there’s work to do.

Offense

The Seminoles have one of the ACC’s more dynamic quarterbacks back in the fold in Jordan Travis, but FSU needs the junior signal caller to take the next step as a passer to complement what should be another formidable rushing attack in Tallahassee. Travis is electric with his legs – the 6-foot-1, 195-pound speedster was FSU’s second-leading rusher last season and ran for seven scores – but struggled to consistently keep defenses honest with his arm down the field. He completed 62% of his passes for a passing game that ranked ninth in the ACC and 94th nationally last fall.

Leading rusher Jashuan Corbin is gone, but Treshaun Ward figures to take over the featured back role after averaging better than 6 yards per carry last season. Oregon transfer Trey Benton should also further boost a running game that produced more than 178 yards on average last season. Ontario Wilson is back on the outside after leading FSU in receiving last year while Ja’Khi Douglas and Camren McDonald are also experienced wideouts. Perhaps the biggest question will be the play of an offensive line that struggled to keep opponents out of the backfield last season (3.0 sacks allowed, 6.7 tackles for loss allowed), something that will have to improve if FSU hopes to be more consistent on this side of the ball.

Defense

In terms of significant pieces FSU has to replaces, none is bigger than rush specialist Jermaine Johnson, who took his ACC-leading 12 sacks to the NFL. Keir Thomas is gone, too, leaving the Seminoles needing a pair of new defensive ends. But FSU has production and experience returning at just about every other position, including linebacker, where DJ Lundy (69 tackles), Kalen DeLoach (69, 6.5 tackles for loss) and Amari Gainer (59) could be part of one of the ACC’s top units.

Leading tackler Jammie Robinson is also back in the secondary. A versatile playmaker on the back end of the Seminoles’ defense, Robinson also led FSU with four interceptions a season ago. He’ll pair with former prized recruit Akeem Dent (44 tackles, four pass breakups) to form what should be one of the ACC’s top safety tandems. Omarion Cooper is returning at cornerback, but FSU will need a combination of more consistency in coverage and a productive pass rush sans Johnson and Thomas to improve a pass defense that yielded more than 233 yards through the air last season.

Special teams

The Seminoles have both of their primary specialists back. Placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald was 10 of 13 on field goals last season while punter Alex Mastromanno averaged nearly 43 yards per boot last fall. Corbin is no longer around to return kickoffs, though Ward, Douglas and Wilson all have experience in that department.

Seminoles at a glance

Head coach: Mike Norvell (third season)

2021 results: 5-7, 4-4 ACC (t-4th in Atlantic Division)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 30-20, in 2021

Key departures: RB Jashaun Corbin, DE Jeremiah Johnson, DE Keir Thomas

Key returners: QB Jordan Travis, RB Treshaun Ward, WR Ontaria Wilson, WR Ja’Khi Douglas, DL Fabien Lovett, DB Akeem Dent, DB Jammie Robinson

Key additions: RB Trey Benton, WR Mycah Pittman, OL Bless Harris, LB Tatum Bethune, DL Jared Verse

