Where did Clemson players land in this new 2023 NFL mock draft?

Mock drafts for the 2023 NFL Draft continue to already pop up online, with a trio of Clemson defenders being widely projected as first-round picks in next year’s draft.

This past week, Luke Easterling at Draft Wire released a new two-round 2023 mock draft. Like many others, he sees Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson being selected in the first round.

Easterling has Bresee going No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“This pick is a bit of a projection, as Bresee missed most of last season due to injury,” Easterling wrote. “But the Jaguars could use a dominant, disruptive force for the interior of their defensive line, and Bresee has all the traits to be that kind of presence at full strength.”

Easterling’s mock draft projects Murphy to be taken three picks later at No. 10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Offensive tackle is another big need, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the Steelers to prefer to pass rusher in the first round,” Easterling wrote. “Murphy is an explosive edge defender who would pair nicely with T.J. Watt.”

Easterling projects Simpson to come off the board with the 22nd selection to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Bengals did a solid job of reloading their biggest areas of need this offseason (offensive line, secondary), so next year’s top pick could be used on an athletic, versatile defender for the front seven,” Easterling wrote. “Simpson would be the perfect fit, thanks to his ability to make big plays in every phase of the game.”

