Clemson's ACC Football Kickoff attendees revealed

The attendees for next week’s ACC Football Kickoff have been announced. Three players will accompany head coach Dabo Swinney to represent Clemson.

Defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will comprise the Tigers’ player contingency at the league’s annual preseason media days, which will begin July 20. The event will be held at The Westin Charlotte.

Clemson will take its turn in front of the microphones with the rest of the Atlantic Division teams then. The event will wrap up with the Coastal Division teams July 21.

The ACC Network will televise the event beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Here’s a complete list of the event attendees:

Boston College

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan

Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California

Duke

Head Coach Mike Elko

DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio

Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia

Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina

Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi

Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Geoff Collins

Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia

Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee

Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida

Louisville

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida

Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia

Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama

Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida

Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut

North Carolina

Head Coach Mack Brown

British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina

Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia

Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois

NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey

Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia

Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida

SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York

Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey

Syracuse

Head Coach Dino Babers

Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida

Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio

Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia

Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry

Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia

Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina

Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia

Wake Forest

Head Coach Dave Clawson

Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut

Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland