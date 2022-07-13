Clemson's ACC Football Kickoff attendees revealed

The attendees for next week’s ACC Football Kickoff have been announced. Three players will accompany head coach Dabo Swinney to represent Clemson.

Defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will comprise the Tigers’ player contingency at the league’s annual preseason media days, which will begin July 20. The event will be held at The Westin Charlotte.

Clemson will take its turn in front of the microphones with the rest of the Atlantic Division teams then. The event will wrap up with the Coastal Division teams July 21.

The ACC Network will televise the event beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Here’s a complete list of the event attendees:

Boston College
Head Coach Jeff Hafley
Josh DeBerry, DB, Grosse Point Park, Michigan
Zay Flowers, WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
K.J. Henry, DE, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Jordan McFadden, OT, Spartanburg, South Carolina
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California
Duke
Head Coach Mike Elko
DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio
Shaka Heyward, LB, Dacula, Georgia
Jacob Monk, OL, Clayton, North Carolina
Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Fabien Lovett, DT, Vicksburg, Mississippi
Jammie Robinson, DB, Cordele, Georgia
Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Geoff Collins
Dylan Leonard, TE, Milton, Georgia
Dontae Smith, RB, Spring Hill, Tennessee
Zamari Walton, DB, Melbourne, Florida
Louisville
Head Coach Scott Satterfield
Yasir Abdullah, LB, Miramar, Florida
Caleb Chandler, OG, Jefferson, Georgia
Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Jahfari Harvey, DE, Port St. Lucie, Florida
Will Mallory, TE, Jacksonville, Florida
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Glastonbury, Connecticut
North Carolina
Head Coach Mack Brown
British Brooks, RB, Gastonia, North Carolina
Josh Downs, WR, Suwanee, Georgia
Ray Vohasek, DT, McHenry, Illinois
NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey
Isaiah Moore, LB, Chester, Virginia
Drake Thomas, LB, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida
SirVocea Dennis, LB, Syracuse, New York
Carter Warren, OT, Paterson, New Jersey
Syracuse
Head Coach Dino Babers
Matthew Bergeron, OL, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada
Mikel Jones, LB, Miami, Florida
Garrett Shrader, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
Nick Jackson, LB, Atlanta, Georgia
Keytaon Thompson, FBP, New Orleans, Louisiana
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Silas Dzansi, OL, Woodbridge, Virginia
Dax Hollifield, LB, Shelby, North Carolina
Kaleb Smith, WR, Bumpass, Virginia
Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Rondell Bothroyd, DL, Manchester, Connecticut
Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Michael Jurgens, OL, Damascus, Maryland

