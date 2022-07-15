Know The Foe: South Carolina looking for spark from Rattler

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Louisville and Miami, South Carolina is last up.

South Carolina started the Shane Beamer era with a winning record last fall after squeaking into the postseason.

With a major addition at quarterback, the Gamecocks will try to take another step in the highly competitive SEC after finishing in the middle of the pack a season ago. But Carolina also had some significant attrition that it will have to adequately replace in that endeavor. Clemson will renew the series with its in-state rival when the Gamecocks travel to Memorial Stadium on Nov. 26 for the teams’ regular-season finale.

Offense

After playing three quarterbacks last season, Carolina hopes it has found more stability at the position in Spencer Rattler, one of the nation’s top incoming transfers. After a down year at Oklahoma a season ago, Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield hope to help Rattler recapture his 2020 form when he completed nearly 68% of his passes en route to Big 12 Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder arrives for his first season in Columbia having already played 23 games in college.

Rattler has some experienced weapons at his disposal in Josh Vann, Carolina’s leading receiver last season, and some NFL-caliber talent at tight end in Jaheim Bell and fellow Oklahoma transfer Austin Stogner. The Gamecocks also have multiple starters back along the offensive line, but the running game has to be better after averaging fewer than 140 yards per game a season ago. And with the Gamecocks losing their top two running backs in Kevin Harris and Zaquandre White, who was also the team’s fifth-leading receiver last season, that’s easier said than done.

Defense

Carolina ranked in the top 50 nationally last season in yards and points allowed. The Gamecocks will need to replace some significant production if they hope to repeat that feat this fall. Gone are do-it-all defensive back Jaylan Foster (96 tackles, five interceptions) and linebacker Damani Staley, the team’s third-leading tackler last season. Sack leader Kingsley Enagbare is no longer around either.

But the Gamecocks aren’t completely green on this side of the ball. Brad Johnson takes over as the leader of the linebacking corps after racking up 74 tackles last season. R.D. Roderick also returns in the secondary after finishing as the team’s fourth-leading tackler while Cam Smith (three interceptions, 11 pass breakups) is one of the SEC’s best cornerbacks. But generating more pressure up front will be key for a defense that finished in the bottom third of the SEC in sacks and tackles for loss a season ago.

Special teams

Punter Kai Kroeger is back after averaging 42.9 yards per punt a season ago, but the Gamecocks need a replacement for departed kicker Parker White, which will be no small task given he converted 16 of 17 field goals last season. Dakereon Joyner and Vann are back as Carolina’s top kick returners.

Gamecocks at a glance

Head coach: Shane Beamer (second season)

2021 results: 7-6 (won Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 30-0, in 2021

Key departures: QB Jason Brown, RB Kevin Harris, RB Zaquandre White, WR Nick Muse, DL/EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, LB Damani Staley, DB Jaylan Foster

Key returners: WR Josh Vann, TE Jaheim Bell, LB Brad Johnson, DB R.J. Roderick, DB Cam Smith

Key additions: QB Spencer Rattler, WR Corey Rucker, TE Nate Adkins, TE Austin Stogner

Photo credit: Chris Singleton/Houma Courier/USA Today Network