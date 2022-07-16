Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023.

Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening.

Fitzgerald was previously committed to the Florida State baseball program but has since flipped his commitment to Clemson, following pitching coach Jimmy Belanger in the process.

“After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University!” Fitzgerald wrote in a Twitter post.

After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University! #gotigas pic.twitter.com/bRIvqs80Iq — Chance Fitzgerald (@ChanceFitzgera4) July 16, 2022

Chance Fitzgerald (‘23,FL) working quickly thru 3 innings. Sitting 89-91/2 mph with late sink/run. Often going to a upper-70’s SL w/ sharp horiz. bite #Noles commit @Florida_PG #WWBA pic.twitter.com/KIc4rbnu4O — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2022

The final out from Game 1 at #PDPLeague22!@ChanceFitzgera4 goes 1.2 scoreless w/ 2 K 👊 pic.twitter.com/msW4C6cqTd — MLB/USA Baseball PDP (@BaseballPDP) June 30, 2022

‘23 Chance Fitzgerald (FL) sitting a consistent 88-90 mph for 3 inn with 7 K’s. Breaking ball with two plane shape at 74/76 mph as the primary off speed #FSU commit @Florida_PG #PGDraft @B_Sakowski_PG pic.twitter.com/tyhPdrThEC — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 25, 2022

Chance Fitzgerald (‘23 FL) bounces back by K’ing the side in B2 & B3. Sitting 89-92/93, late life & sink (clip), SL @ 77-78 (2480) can get s&m, tumbles low-80s CH too. #FSU commit. #UBC #PGDraft @OrlandoScorps pic.twitter.com/N1OoA37nyY — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) June 20, 2022

