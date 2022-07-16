Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Recruiting

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

By July 16, 2022 9:03 pm

By |

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023.

Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening.

Fitzgerald was previously committed to the Florida State baseball program but has since flipped his commitment to Clemson, following pitching coach Jimmy Belanger in the process.

“After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University!” Fitzgerald wrote in a Twitter post.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2d

Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins says he is “blessed” to be playing for the Green Bay Packers and with Aaron Rodgers this season. NBC 2 caught up with Watkins at his camp where he talked about the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home