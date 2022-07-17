West Virginia signal-caller grew up a Tigers fan, calls Clemson his 'dream school'

Among the standout signal-callers who had the chance to showcase their talent on the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2, was Josh Moody – a 6-foot-1, 186-pound rising sophomore quarterback from Buffalo High School in Buffalo, WV.

“It was one of my favorite camps that I went to,” Moody told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this week. “I went to WVU, Penn State and it was by far my favorite camp. I really enjoyed learning from Coach (Brandon) Streeter. That was really important to me, just how hands-on he was and willing to help me learn and get better.”

Moody said that his elbow drops whether he’s in his throwing motion and Streeter “really helped” him pick his elbow up. Moody has carried that lesson into his 7-on-7 season and it’s helped him be successful in the long run.

While Moody didn’t have a chance to talk with Streeter all that much, he said that Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach is a “really cool guy” and as a laid-back person, he really clicked with him.

Did anything, in particular, stand out to Moody about his Swinney Camp experience?

“They really take a lot of time with you personally,” he said. “The other camps, it’s like two hours and you’re in and you’re out. At Clemson, they really dedicated time to work with you as a player.”

Moody believes that he’ll be on Clemson’s radar going forward, especially when considering that he camped at Clemson last summer and he’s been in contact with Tajh Boyd. The former Clemson standout is now on Swinney’s staff and works in Offensive Player Development. He followed Moody on Instagram and they’ve kept in contact ever since.

“He’s kind of got an eye on me, so I hope that’s enough,” Moody explained. “It meant a lot to me because Clemson is my dream school. I grew up a Clemson fan and I was born in (Conway) South Carolina…and Tajh Boyd was the quarterback whenever I started getting into football. He’s been my favorite quarterback since I can remember, so it was really cool.”

Being that Moody grew up a Clemson fan, what would it mean for him to have the opportunity to earn a scholarship from what he describes as his “dream school”?

“It would mean a lot to me considering that I’m coming from a smaller school,” he said. “It being my dream school growing up, it would just mean the world.”

As far as his current recruitment is concerned. Moody has one offer from a local school — West Virginia State University — near his hometown of Buffalo (WV.).

West Virginia University showed a lot of interest in him when he camped in Morgantown earlier this summer. The Mountaineers want Moody back for a game this upcoming season. Additionally, Penn State’s quarterbacks coach, Mike Yurich, told Moody that he would watch him throughout the season and keep tabs on his high school career.

Moody started the last four games of his freshman season and helped Buffalo High School compile a 4-0 record during that stretch. As he eases himself into being his team’s signal caller for the next three years, Moody realizes that he has a unique opportunity to not only show more on film during his sophomore campaign but to continue to grow into his own as a QB.

“I’m all about my team, so I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Moody said when asked to describe himself as a player. I can throw it from the pocket. I’m mobile, so I can get outside the pocket and run if I need to.”

