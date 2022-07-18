Another setback for Hall

Clemson’s top basketball player has been dealt another setback.

After recently undergoing surgery on his foot, PJ Hall is dealing with another injury. The Tigers’ big sustained a subluxed kneecap last week that will require surgery, the school announced Monday. A timetable for his return hasn’t been determined.

Hall led Clemson in scoring (15.5 points per game) and finished second on the team in rebounding (5.7) as part of a breakout sophomore campaign despite dealing with a fracture in his left foot throughout the season. Hall had surgery in the spring to fix that injury.

Before sustaining his latest injury, Hall was taking part in the team’s summer workouts. He also posted photos and videos on social media showing the progress he was making in his rehab.

“This is an unfortunate setback for PJ’s recovery process,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said in a statement. “He’s done an outstanding job in his rehab from his foot surgery earlier this spring. I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him. As we all know, PJ has an infectious positive personality and that coupled with his leadership will continue to help our young team.”

Clemson is slated to take a trip to France in early August to play some international competition as part of a preseason foreign tour. Now the Tigers may have to do so without Hall.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.