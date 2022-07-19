ESPN analyst picks Clemson player as dark horse Heisman candidate

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy picked a Clemson player to be in the conversation for the Heisman trophy this season during College Football Live.

Who was McElroy’s dark horse candidate to win the Heisman?

“I think this is a great pick. I feel good about it,” said the former University of Alabama starting quarterback. “I am going with Will Shipley from Clemson, the running back who I think when you look at what Clemson became as the season went along last year, they started to realize, look D.J. Uiagalelei, he’s not Trevor Lawrence. He’s not Deshaun Watson. He’s not going to be able to carry us with his arm like our previous quarterbacks have.

“We have got to run the football. So let’s get back to the ground and pound. We are going to play great defense. Let’s feed this talented running back and when you think of what Will Shipley can do in the passing game he reminds me a little bit of Christian McCaffrey.”

The ESPN analyst believes Clemson will return to being an elite team this season.

“Couple that with in order to win the Heisman trophy you have to be in the College Football Playoff conversation and I expect a bounceback performance from Clemson,” McElroy said. “I expect them to win the ACC and get to the College Football Playoff. Him being their best player gives him a real chance at it.”