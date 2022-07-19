Grisham: Ngata 'the healthiest he's been'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has joked in the past, maybe in part, that Joseph Ngata’s best ability is availability. The Tigers’ top wideout has dealt with numerous injuries during his three years with the program that have sidelined him for long periods of time.

But Ngata’s position coach voiced optimism in that realm as the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder prepares for his senior season.

“I think this is the healthiest he’s been,” receivers coach Tyler Grisham said Tuesday. “He had a phenomenal winter, and he just maintained that all the way through the spring.”

Ngata missed four games last season because of a lower leg injury and COVID-19 protocols. He finished with 29 catches for 438 yards and one touchdown. He’s played in 31 career games for the Tigers but just 16 over the last two seasons.

But Grisham said health isn’t the only facet of Ngata’s game that’s been going well as of late.

“I’m hearing great things about him this summer in a lot of different areas relating to his leadership and the ability to show up day in and day out, compete and do so at 100% full speed,” Grisham said. “He’s healthy. He’s doing well.”