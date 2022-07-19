Hall makes prediction for Murphy's season

Lemanski Hall has been watching Myles Murphy work up close going on three years now, and Clemson’s defensive ends coach believes one of his prized pupils is in line for his most productive season this fall.

In fact, Hall made a prediction about what he expects out of Murphy’s junior season.

“I think he’ll be a double-digit guy sack-wise,” Hall said. “I think he’s proven he has all of the ability to do that.”

Widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, Murphy has been a significant contributor along Clemson’s defensive front joining the program in 2020 as a blue-chip recruit. Murphy had 38 tackles last season and led the Tigers in sacks (7) and tackles for loss (14), but with just 11 career sacks, the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has yet to record a double-digit sack season.

Hall said the key to Murphy changing that is simple in theory.

“It’s just a matter of going out and finishing,” Hall said. “Finish those opportunities and finish those sacks. I expect Myles Murphy to be dominant.”