Swinney details physical, mental changes he's seen in Uiagalelei

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has noticed a couple of changes in his quarterback during the offseason.

First of all, D.J. Uiagalelei is healthy again. The Tigers’ sophomore signal caller went through his first year as a starter with a bum finger on his throwing hand and ended it with a sprained knee. Uiagalelei wore a knee brace over the final couple months of the season and even during spring practices, but Swinney said Uiagalelei has ditched that a couple of weeks before the start of fall camp.

Swinney said Uiagalelei’s efforts to take better care of his body has also resulted in him losing roughly 30 pounds since last season.

“He was in good shape last year and physically not in a bad spot, but he was good and now he’s become elite from a nutritional standpoint and a body composition standpoint,” Swinney said Tuesday. “He’s just really taken care of his greatest asset, which is his body. And he’s just done it at an unbelievable level. When you look at him, you’re going to be like, ‘Wow.’ He looks great. He’s stronger. He’s faster.”

Swinney said he’s also seen some mental maturation from Uiagalelei after a rough sophomore season. Touted as a Heisman Trophy candidate heading into last season, Uiagalelei completed just 55% of his passes and threw more interceptions than touchdowns as Clemson failed to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division for the first time since 2015.

“He’s just a different person than he was this time last year because of what he’s been through,” Swinney said. “He went through a lot. Obviously we had a lot of challenges around him and a perfect-storm type of a year from an injury standpoint offensively, and he kind of lost his confidence. He didn’t play as well at times as he needed to, and, again not a lot of continuity to go with it.

“But watching him go through that and never make an excuse, never point a finger, I think it just fortified him as an unbelievable leader on this team. He’s incredibly respected, and he’s as committed and as hard a worker as we have on this team.”

Swinney said he “loved” how Uiagalelei finished the season when the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder completed closer to 59% of his passes over the final three games. He added Uiagalelei has worked since then to shore up the fundamental and foundational aspects of his game, voicing confidence that Uiagalelei is primed for a bounceback season.

“He’s ready to go,” Swinney said. “Now he’s just got to go do it. And certainly we all know he can do it.”

