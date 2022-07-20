Clemson flips former Michigan commit, adds top 2024 prospect

Clemson and Erik Bakich picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday.

The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify announced their commitments to the Tigers via social media on Wednesday afternoon and evening, respectively.

Purify becomes the latest former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson. That now marks seven prospects between the classes of 2022 and 2024, in addition to two transfers, that have now followed Bakich and his staff to Clemson.

Chance Kieck (‘24, Fla.) a highly ranked RHP in the class, worked into the 5th today @ #WWBA w/ 2 hits stranded & 5 K’s. FB up to 88. SL/CH comp. for strikes throughout. Over 70% strikes to earn the win. @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/4xRvOnuT0W — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 17, 2022

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career🐯🧡💜#GoTigers #clemsonfamily pic.twitter.com/zHUgRB2MA7 — Jarren Purify (@JarrenPurify) July 21, 2022