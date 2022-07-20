Clemson flips former Michigan commit, adds top 2024 prospect

July 20, 2022

Clemson and Erik Bakich picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday.

The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify announced their commitments to the Tigers via social media on Wednesday afternoon and evening, respectively.

Purify becomes the latest former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson. That now marks seven prospects between the classes of 2022 and 2024, in addition to two transfers, that have now followed Bakich and his staff to Clemson.

