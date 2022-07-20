Shipley placed on Doak Walker Award Watch List

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.

The list features Lew Nichols III from Central Michigan who led the nation in rushing last season. Highlighting the list are 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalists TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, Bijan Robinson of Texas, Sean Tucker of Syracuse and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. 2020 semifinalist Mohamed Ibrahim is also featured among the list of preseason candidates.

DALLAS – The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

