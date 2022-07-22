Henry talks up Bresee, says star defensive tackle is an 'amazing physical specimen'

CHARLOTTE — As Clemson’s lone representative on defense during the ACC Kickoff at The Westin Charlotte, it didn’t take long for KJ Henry to be asked about some of his teammates on that side of the ball.

In a breakout session with reporters, Henry was almost immediately asked about Bryan Bresee and what stands out about his game.

“Other than the fact that when he stands beside me, I can’t see anything, it’s his drive,” Henry quipped. “There’s no doubt about it. He wants to be the best version of himself…He’s an amazing physical specimen of a player. He’s been dominating offensive linemen probably since he was five years old. He’s been a great guy…and he’s grown as a leader as well.”

Bresee, widely projected to be a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft, is nearly 10 months removed from surgery to repair his knee ligament. Bresee did some light running on the side during the spring and will be “ready to rock and roll” by the time fall camp rolls around, according to his position coach, Nick Eason.

Henry said that it’s been cool to see that a guy like Bresee isn’t satisfied, especially fighting back from the season-ending ACL injury he suffered against N.C. State last season.

That’s a different challenge. It strains on you mentally in ways that a lot of people don’t understand because they’ve never gone through that,” Henry said. “ Just seeing what he’s made of in that sense has been awesome.”

Henry hasn’t seen a different drive from Bresee, but he knows that the star defensive tackle has a different appreciation for the game of football.

“I’ve suffered a knee injury as well and that’s what injuries do,” he said. “Appreciation for the practices. Appreciation for the nutrition. The ability to just stand up from this chair and walk off this stage. You have to sometimes be humbled and reminded of those things. I’m not gonna put words in his mouth, but if I had to guess, I’d say just his appreciation for the things we’re allowed to do in life because we wake up every day, we go about our business and we kind of don’t think of that. I know he probably has that.”

