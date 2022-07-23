Clemson OL target locks in commitment date

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has locked in his decision date.

Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School four-star Connor Lew announced via social media Saturday morning that he will be making his commitment on Friday, Aug. 5.

Lew (6-4, 285) is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 interior offensive lineman in his class by 247Sports.

He made an official visit to Clemson from June 3-5. It was Lew’s first time back on campus since Clemson pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer on May 20. Lew participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and he went up for Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College back on Oct. 2, 2021, but it was his first time back in Tiger Town since.

“It was impressive to see how Clemson focused on character development and preparing their student-athletes for life,” he told The Clemson Insider following the official visit. “It starts up with Coach Swinney, and he did a good job of explaining to us and describing the process and how there’s tools and resources for everyone to grow as a person and develop their character while they’re at Clemson.”

“I really liked Clemson going into this,” he added. “Every time that I go up there, Clemson kind of sells itself, if you will. I can’t really compare it because that was my first official visit, but they definitely set the bar high.”

Lew also took June official visits to Miami, Auburn and Georgia. Those three schools, along with Clemson, comprise his finalists.

