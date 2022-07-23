Former Tiger shows kindness in difficult time

Football

July 23, 2022

A former Clemson star spent a steaming-hot day giving back to the community.

Current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins lended a helping hand by handing out cold water bottles as the state of Arizona faces a major heat wave.

Hopkins posted a video of his act of kindness on social media Friday, captioning the video on Twitter with, “Stay safe out there #Arizona, the mission continues…🙏”

The video, which you can watch below, gives a look at Hopkins giving out water bottles to homeless communities while talking and smiling with people he came to the aid of.

Hopkins posted a link, which you can visit below, that gives the opportunity to donate to the Arizona Housing Coalition.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

