Clemson NIL collective holds first event

Less than two months after launching in the name, image and likeness space, Dear Old Clemson’s first public event is complete

One of two NIL collectives created to pay Clemson student-athletes through partnerships, Dear Old Clemson welcomed members and fans to the pavilion at the Madren Conference Center on Sunday afternoon for a meet-and-greet with the freshmen football players. All 20 members of the Tigers’ freshman class, including five-star quarterback signee Cade Klubnik, were on hand to sign footballs, posters and other collectibles for roughly three hours.

Dear Old Clemson launched on June 1 and has already announced NIL deals with 29 athletes across multiple sports at Clemson. The collective’s next public event will be an autograph session with members of the 2023 Clemson softball team scheduled for Aug. 27 at the Madren Conference Center.

Events with the baseball and men’s basketball teams are also in the works. Tickets for Dear Old Clemson events can be purchased at dearoldclemson.com/events or at the event if tickets pending availability.