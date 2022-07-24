Klubnik dishes on QB competition, gradual weight gain and his 'wish' for Uiagalelei

Cade Klubnik knows exactly where he stands heading into his first fall camp at Clemson.

D.J. Uiagalelei is entrenched as the starter for now, and former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is back with the program holding down the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has made both of those designations clear.

That leaves the Tigers’ latest blue-chip signee at the position as the one in the middle. Klubnik has essentially been the backup ever since he signed with the Tigers in December as the nation’s No. 1 prep quarterback coming out of Westlake (Texas) High, according to the 247Sports Composite. Klubnik, who went through the spring as a mid-year enrollee, is waiting in the wings should Uiagalelei’s struggles carry over from the 2021 season.

But in his first public comments since arriving on Clemson’s campus in January, Klubnik suggested it would be hard to find a bigger cheerleader for Uiagalelei than himself.

“My wish for him is he goes out and ball outs this year,” Klubnik said Sunday during an NIL collective appearance in Clemson.

Asked how he’s mentally approaching the competition with Uiagalelei now that the Aug. 5 start to camp is less than two weeks away, Klubnik said all of the Tigers’ quarterbacks are “super tight” but again took the opportunity to heap praise on the one he’s chasing on the depth chart.

“D.J.’s had a heck of a spring and a heck of a summer,” Klubnik said. “He’s an amazing player and an amazing guy. It’s been awesome just to learn from him. Our relationship has definitely grown a ton. It’s been really cool. He’s definitely a really good mentor. D.J.’s done nothing right now not to be the starter, and he deserves that 100%.”

Klubnik said he’s come a long way physically and mentally in the seven months he’s been a part of Clemson’s program. Klubnik impressed in the spring not only with his touch and accuracy but also with his dual-threat abilities, using his legs numerous times in the Tigers’ spring game to either scramble on broken plays or buy extra time to get off a pass.

Now 195 pounds, Klubnik has added roughly 16 pounds to his 6-foot-2 frame since first arriving on campus. Klubnik said it’s the weight he will likely stay for the time being now that the offseason is winding down, but he noted it was never his plan to try to pack on a bunch of pounds in a short amount of time considering his skill set.

“We’ve got an amazing strength and conditioning program, and our nutritionist has helped a ton,” Klubnik said. “But I didn’t really want to put on too much weight too fast because I wanted to be able to keep my speed and my athleticism. I didn’t want to come in and throw on 25 pounds. I feel like I’ve been able to keep my speed throughout it all.”

As for the mental side, Klubnik acknowledged getting adjusted to the college game was a whirlwind this spring, likening the process of getting acclimated to feeling like “you’re in a tornado every single day.” Klubnik said having a full summer to digest what he learned this spring and dive deeper into Clemson’s playbook has him in a more comfortable place heading into Year 1.

“It’s kind of calmed down,” he said. “It’s been fun to just kind of relax and get in the groove of things. Just (want to) continue to master the offense.”

Though Klubnik may be the backup for now, Swinney has said Klubnik will have an opportunity to play this season, comparing the situation between Uiagalelei and Klubnik to one of his recent quarterback rooms. Klubnik said he hasn’t been told whether or not there is a plan to put a package in for him for the season opener against Georgia Tech or at what point this season he might get his first snaps, but Klubnik would be lying if he said he hasn’t thought about making his collegiate debut in front of a national television audience on Labor Day night inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“You get some goosebumps,” Klubnik said. “I grew up loving football. Grew up dreaming of playing college football. It’s just so exciting.”