Bakich, Clemson land big-time commit after camp

By July 25, 2022 5:51 pm

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2025 outfielder Logan Struk of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston, S.C.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon.

Struk, who will play for Team Elite Platinum in the fall, was offered by Clemson after a strong camp performance, in which he was said to hit a home run that went nearly 430-plus feet.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound outfielder is a Connecticut native, who just recently moved to the Palmetto State. He’s just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

