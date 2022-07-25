Bakich, Clemson land big-time commit after camp

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2025 outfielder Logan Struk of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston, S.C.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon.

Struk, who will play for Team Elite Platinum in the fall, was offered by Clemson after a strong camp performance, in which he was said to hit a home run that went nearly 430-plus feet.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound outfielder is a Connecticut native, who just recently moved to the Palmetto State. He’s just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

I am extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson university to further my academic and baseball career. Go Tigers!!!🟠🟣 @PBR_SC @SammyEsposito41 @TheClubhouseCT pic.twitter.com/hV0TpbeaX9 — Logan Struk (@LoganStruk) July 25, 2022

Thank you @PBR_SC @PrepBaseballNC @SammyEsposito41 for a great day at the border battle. Proud of best exit velo, top three bat speed and top outfield velo for classes 2023-2025. @TheClubhouseCT pic.twitter.com/Ew6tkbJcGA — Logan Struk (@LoganStruk) June 22, 2022

Logan Struk (‘25 CT) gets a hold of a fastball and drives it off the wall for his second double of the day! #NewEngWWBA @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Tourney pic.twitter.com/mkg1JzbWfC — PG_NewEngland (@PG_NewEngland) June 18, 2022

