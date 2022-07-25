Former ACC commit picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect who was on campus Monday.

Stockbridge (Ga.) 2023 three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis announced the offer via social media on Monday evening. Lewis, who was previously committed to the University of Pittsburgh for 22 days last month, was on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.

Clemson has three scholarship spots open for the cornerback position in the class of 2023. The Tigers have already filled two of those spots with the verbal commitments of Avieon Terrell and Branden Strozier. That leaves one spot remaining for a fellow Pecah State product in Lewis.

Lewis (5-11, 180) wasn’t the only uncommitted prospect on campus Monday. He was joined by Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star safety Robert Billings, as well as 16 of 17 Clemson’s verbal commits. Three-star tight end Markus Dixon was unable to make the trip down from Pennsylvania.

