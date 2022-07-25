Former Tiger inks with MLB team

A former Clemson standout has put pen to paper with the Major League Baseball team that drafted him last week.

Geoffrey Gilbert announced via social media Monday that he has signed with the New York Yankees.

“Pen to paper. ✍🏼

Very excited to officially be a @Yankees!” Gilbert wrote in a Twitter post with a picture of him signing.

The Charleston, S.C., native was selected in the 13th round (No. 400 overall) by the Yankees on the third and final day of the MLB draft on Tuesday, July 19, making him the first Tiger drafted by the Yankees since Brody Koerner in 2015.

Gilbert was an NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-American and had a 5-2 record, 5.20 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 56 strikeouts against 17 walks in 45.0 innings pitched over 19 appearances (five starts) in 2022.

In his career, Gilbert was a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member and has a 9-8 record, three saves, a 3.35 ERA, .242 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 39 walks in 102.0 innings pitched over 55 appearances (five starts). He is also fourth in Tiger history in strikeouts per nine innings pitched (10.76).

–Information from Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this article