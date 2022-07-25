Tigers pick up another commitment from in-state prospect

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2023 left-handed pitcher Jackson Cole of Boiling Springs (S.C.) High School announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon.

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career,” Cole wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!!”

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career. I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!! #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1Z8E9sTEJW — Jackson Cole (@jncole12) July 25, 2022

You can watch some clips of Cole below:

Jackson Cole (‘23 SC) showing a legit 3 pitch mix. FB working 85-87, T88, landing big CB, feel for late fading CH. Clean deliv & repeats. FB-CB-CH below @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA @PG_Coastal pic.twitter.com/29v25P3HKF — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 13, 2022

Jackson Cole (‘23 SC) operating 85-86 T87 & pounding it to BS. Holding velo thru 4, feel for mid-70s breaker as well. @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA @PG_Coastal pic.twitter.com/80nk2Vba9h — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 7, 2022