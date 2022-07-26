5-star, nation’s No. 1 LB: ‘Really like what Clemson is doing’

The Clemson Insider caught up with a priority five-star Clemson target ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class.

TCI recently checked back in with Jefferson (Ga.) High School’s Sammy Brown to get the latest on his recruitment, what he’s been hearing from Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, and more.

“I’ve been able to talk on and off with Coach Goodwin with my dad,” Brown said. “The main message just being to keep working and keep getting better. We were able to talk a little about hunting and what not as well.”

Brown (6-2, 220) became the first prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Clemson when he picked up the offer while on campus for the program’s underclassmen day March 12. Brown returned on April 6 to take in the Tigers’ final spring practice prior to their April 9 spring game. He was most recently in Tiger Town for another visit last month, when he made his way to the Dabo Swinney Camp to spend time with the coaches and players while watching his younger brother, a rising eighth grader by the name of Max, work out.

While Brown hasn’t yet mapped out his full visit schedule for the upcoming college football season, he has an eye on getting back to Death Valley for a game this fall.

“We really don’t have a whole lot planned for this season yet but there’s a lot of places we definitely want to go see a game at, Clemson included,” he said.

Whenever Brown finds himself back in Clemson for his next visit, he said the main thing he wants to get out of it is “just continuing to build those relationships with the coaches and some of the players.”

“That’s what it’s down to at this point, getting to really, really know the coaches and everything else,” he added. “Not as much touring facilities and all that.”

According to Brown, some of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now are Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma, along with others like Tennessee and Notre Dame, though he noted “there’s more to name.”

It likely won’t be until the spring of next year when Brown begins to cut things down in his recruitment and arrange official visits for the summer going into his senior year.

As it stands now, Brown isn’t ready to name any favorites, though he is certainly fond of the Tigers.

“Still trying to stay neutral right now,” he said, “but really like what Clemson is doing and how they’re developing their players.”

Brown is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which pegs him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country for his class.

