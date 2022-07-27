5-star QB Lagway updates recruitment, explains what makes Clemson 'stand out from the rest'

When it comes to the class of 2024, DJ Lagway is the apple of Clemson’s eye.

Ahead of last week’s edition of The Insider Report, The Clemson Insider had a chance to speak with the five-star quarterback out of Willis (Texas) and he was able to give the latest on his recruitment and updated his interest in the Tigers at this time.

Lagway recently had a chance to speak with both Brandon Streeter and Dabo Swinney. According to Lagway, Clemson’s coaching staff has been telling him that he’s their top target in the 2024 recruiting class and that they’re really excited about him and his future.

“I have a real good relationship with those two coaches,” Lagway said. “I talk to Coach Streeter a lot, at least once a week. I try to get on the phone every couple of weeks with Coach Swinney. I talk to them a good amount. I have good conversations with them. We have a good relationship and I’m excited to keep building on it.”

While Lagway is Clemson’s top target, the conversations have shifted away from football and have focused more on life, family and the human aspect of things.

“That’s a huge factor,” Lagway said. “Outside of football, you’ll be around these people for like three-to-four years at a time, so you got to be able to be comfortable on and off the field with them.”

Is there anything about Clemson and its recruiting philosophy that’s stood out to Lagway?

“Really just the family atmosphere is different than all the other schools,” he explained. “That kind of vibe — the Christian-based atmosphere — that makes Clemson stand out from the rest.”

He had a chance to experience that again earlier this summer. In addition to Clemson, the five-star Lone Star State quarterback was able to check out schools like Georgia, Oklahoma and, of course, Texas A&M. Lagway will also be at the University of Florida this Saturday, July 30.

“I feel like I got to see everything that I wanted to see,” Lagway said. “Right now, I’m trying to go see a couple of game atmospheres and see how that is. And then I think I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

Lagway is unsure when he’ll visit Clemson next, but said that he’ll “definitely visit” for a game at Memorial Stadium this upcoming season. He doesn’t have any games circled, as he has to see how it fits with his high school schedule, but he’ll work out a date with Swinney and Streeter when the time comes.

He’ll be getting his miles in this fall, as he also plans on taking gameday visits to Texas A&M, Florida, Southern Cal and LSU.

It’s fair to say that a college decision for Lagway will be made after his junior season.

He’s placed high expectations on himself for the upcoming season and has worked tirelessly this summer to make sure he surpasses them. College coaches want Lagway to continue on his upward trajectory, but they also are interested to see how he takes on a bigger leadership role.

“I’m just very excited to see what I can do in this new offense we have this season,” he said.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @ballertribe and @derek.lagway on Instagram.