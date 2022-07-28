4-star priority receiver target talks relationship with Grisham, goes in-depth with recruitment

This four-star Carolinas wideout has emerged as a priority wide receiver target for Clemson, ever since Tyler Grisham made him the first rising junior at his position to be offered in this cycle.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High School’s Alex Taylor, who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 28 receiver in his class, per 247Sports, updated his current recruitment and where Clemson currently stands in the mix of things in a phone interview with The Clemson Insider last week.

“After I got offered, I’ve really just been talking to Coach Grisham more frequently, like every week,” Taylor said. “I’m ready for Sept. 1, so I can talk to him more than two times a week. I was the first 2024 (wide receiver) offer and I was super excited about that, so I know he thinks highly of me.”

Taylor said that his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach has “definitely been getting stronger” throughout these past couple of weeks. He also admitted that he talks to Grisham more than really any other coach.

“That’s super exciting, learning and talking with him as well and trying to get back up there in the fall,” Taylor said.”

He’s planning on catching at least one game at Memorial Stadium this upcoming season.

When asked what stood out about Clemson’s recruiting approach thus far, he made sure to mention how frequently he has been talking to the Tigers, even as a rising junior. He still has a lot of time left in his recruitment but acknowledged that he also talks to Clemson more than any other school.

“Right now, they’re just talking about family — things like that — real-life situations and stuff,” he said. “We haven’t really talked that much about football. That’s a thing too, not everything just has to be about football as well.”

Taylor is obviously appreciative and receptive to that.

He recently had a chance to talk to some different coaches on Clemson’s offensive coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and running backs coach CJ Spiller. Taylor has been getting more into it with the whole coaching staff and learning more about the Clemson program as a whole.

That proves to Taylor that he’s a priority for Clemson.

In addition to Clemson, Taylor mentions North Carolina, N.C. State, West Virginia and Duke, as the schools he’s been hearing from the most at the moment. He had the chance to visit Virginia Tech earlier this week and recently picked up an offer from Mizzou as well.

Taylor is really looking forward to when Sept. 1 rolls around, to see if any new schools start hitting him up, especially when a bunch of new coaches followed him on Twitter and stopped by his high school during the live evaluation period.

Grimsley was on a dead period until Tuesday, July 19, so now the Carolinas wideout is back in the swing of things and preparing for his upcoming junior season.

“It’s been really good right now,” Taylor when asked how everything’s been this summer. “Just been training, working on trying to get my speed up more, working on route running and just fixing up things before the season.”

Taylor said that Grimsley has a lot to prove because they were upset really in the playoffs really early the season before. Between him and three-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson, who holds offers from programs like Michigan, Virginia and UNC Charlotte, Grimsley has a chance to not only have one of the best receiver duos in the Tar Heel State but the nation as well.

