'He's been to where I'm trying to go': Freshman lineman follows Eason, heart to Clemson

Caden Story said he’s dreamed since middle school of playing college football at Clemson, but the long-term goal for the Tigers’ freshman defensive lineman is the NFL.

And when the Alabama native was ready to make his commitment to a school last summer, the man Story believes is best suited to help him get there was coaching somewhere else.

Shortly before the 2021 season began, Story gave his verbal pledge to Auburn, an SEC program located less than 35 miles from his hometown of Lanett. Nick Eason, who played in two Super Bowls during a 10-year NFL career following his playing days at Clemson, was also on Bryan Harsin’s staff as Auburn’s defensive line coach at the time.

“He’s been to where I’m trying to go, and I feel like he can get me there,” Story said of Eason. “He actually played at a high level. He played in Super Bowls, and he has things to show for it. … He’s done that. So I feel like just playing for him, he’s going to be able to do the same for me.”

As a consensus four-star prospect who capped his prep career at Lanett High School by being named the Class 2A Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, Story was one of the headliners in Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class. But when Eason returned to Clemson in January to replace Todd Bates as defensive tackles coach, it was the domino that tipped Story in the direction of the ACC’s Tigers.

Story decommitted less than two weeks after Eason’s hire became official and signed with Clemson in February, giving the Tigers another Under Armour All-American in its most recent signing class. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle was one of just two defensive linemen in the class.

“Coach Eason definitely played a big factor in it,” Story said of his change of heart. “He was one of the reasons I committed to Auburn, and when I signed here, he was definitely a big factor of why I signed here.

“I always wanted to go to Clemson, so when he came here, it just made it even better. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the place I want to be, and this is where I want to go.’”

The question now is how soon will Story see the field at Clemson? With their entire two-deep returning up front, the Tigers have arguably the top defensive line in college football heading into the new season. It includes a wealth of talent and experience at Story’s position, including Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Tre Williams and Etinosa Reuben among others.

Yet Story isn’t ready to concede a redshirt in Year 1. There could also be an opportunity to contribute on special teams, but Story said he believes he’s got a skill set that could help him carve out a role on defense sooner rather than later.

“I’m long, I’m quick, and I’m athletic,” Story said. “I’m able to move. It’s a lot of athletic ability that I have that many defensive tackles don’t have.

“Just give it all and just being the best version of myself.”

And what does that look like for Story?

“Going out and competing every day,” he said. “Being tough. Mentally tough. Physically tough. Just balling out.”