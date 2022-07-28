Pair of Clemson defenders pegged as 2022 breakout candidates

Pro Football Focus recently published a list of 31 names to watch as breakout candidates for the 2022 college football season and pegged two Clemson defenders as players that could emerge as stars this fall.

One of those is sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., of course the son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009.

Trotter Jr. enters 2022 following a true freshman 2021 season in which he notched 22 tackles (one for loss) and a sack while playing 59 defensive snaps and key special teams roles in 13 games. He came on strong at the end of last season, tallying three tackles including the final stop on the Clemson 3-yard line to preserve a shutout at South Carolina before closing the year with six tackles against Iowa State.

“Trotter has high expectations due to being former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter’s son and a top-40 ranked recruit in the 2021 class,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Tiger could reach those high expectations sooner rather than later while comprising one of the most talented linebacker rooms in the country. Trotter earned a 71.4 PFF grade across his 58 snaps as a true freshman in 2021, as he’s a heady player who plays in control and has the agility to avoid blocks. Trotter has the traits to be a playmaker in the run game, which he displayed on a limited sample in 2021 (earned a positive grade on over a third of his run defense snaps).”

PFF also named Clemson sophomore cornerback Nate Wiggins among the college football breakout candidates to watch.

An athletic corner rated as a four-star recruit by all major services and ranked as the No. 75 overall player in the nation by 247Sports coming out of high school, Wiggins recorded three tackles and three pass breakups over 130 snaps in 11 games as a true freshman in 2021.

“Clemson’s cornerback room is a bit murky heading into the fall,” Treash wrote. “It’s unknown who the top guys will be, and there’s a lack of veteran depth. On the bright side, Wiggins looks like a promising candidate to rise to the occasion. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound corner only played 128 snaps as a freshman in 2021 but impressed in that action with a pass breakup and just one catch allowed from seven targets.”

