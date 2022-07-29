4-star OL commit Owens says ‘the sky’s the limit’ for Clemson’s 2023 class

Among the commitments in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class who were on hand for Monday’s All In Cookout was Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle, Zechariah Owens.

The 6-foot-6, 365-pound rising senior had a blast at the Tigers’ signature summer recruiting event and recapped his experience in a phone interview with The Clemson Insider this past Tuesday.

“It was fun, man,” Owens said. “It was so much fun. It felt good seeing all my guys again. I can say this and speak for everybody, we’re all like brothers. The way we look at each other. The way we talk to each other, play with each other. I know when we get to college, I already know the sky’s the limit for us.”

Before we went further into Monday’s festivities, Owens peeled back the curtain and walked us through his decision to commit to Dabo Swinney’s program back on the Fourth of July.

If you can recall, Owens told The Clemson Insider back in early March that Clemson was his No. 1 school following a junior day visit that culminated in an offer. At the time, it was not only Swinney’s message that resonated with Owens but his ability to connect with Thomas Austin on a personal level.

“I’m looking at him as an example,” Owens said of Clemson’s offensive line coach. “He was an offensive lineman. He came from Clemson and look where he is now. He’s the offensive line coach — that’s his dream job. Every time someone comes out of Clemson, no matter where they go…dreams come true at Clemson. I just know that if I stick with the plan they have for me, I could do the same thing.”

Now, you may be asking why when Owens’ commitment video panned into a Penn State logo before turning into his Clemson commitment graphic. Well, word got out that he silently committed during his official visit and he didn’t want that to be public information until he announced his decision.

“I knew I was going to Clemson,” he said. “My family knew I was going to Clemson. We’ve been All In. We all knew I was going to Clemson…It wasn’t no disrespect towards the school or nothing like that. I just wanted to get people off my back thinking they know where I’m going when I didn’t want to make it public.”

While Monday’s All In Cookout wasn’t about recruiting, Owens said that Clemson’s staff was still acting like they were recruiting him. Even though Clemson had 16 of 17 committed prospects on campus earlier this week, the Tigers haven’t grown complacent. They haven’t treated the commits any differently just because they’re committed. They’re still actively recruiting them and their families each and every day, especially Monday.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it’s really like a family thing,” he said. “It’s really like a family. I can’t really explain it, you really just got to be there. It’s no favorites…All of them are just family.”

That especially can be said for Clemson’s offensive line commits like Vandegrift (Austin, TX.) four-star Ian Reed and Permian (Odessa, TX.) four-star Harris Sewell.

“We might be the best o-line class Clemson has gotten,” Owens said. “Development-wise, we have the best o-line class. We’re dawgs. I got my boy, Ian, he’s tough. I’ve seen Harris’s film. Harris is tough. Harris be hittin’…We all act like brothers too, so our chemistry’s already there. The way we act towards each other and around each other, we don’t try to one-up each other. No, none of that. The chemistry is actually there and very genuine with my boys.”

The same could be said for the remainder of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class and the five-star quarterback that Owens has been tasked with protecting.

“Everybody loves CV,” Owens said of Christopher Vizzina. “CV is like boy wonder. How could you not love Chris? He’s cool. I love CV. He’s like a brother for real. He’s the one that recruited me and helped me come to Clemson. I was gonna choose Penn State and he was like ‘Yeah, you’re not going to Penn State.’’

Owens listened. He was not going to Penn State.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @z6ckk on Instagram.