4-star Sunshine State LB building a 'really strong bond' with Clemson, Goodwin

Since he participated in the Dabo Swinney camp earlier this summer, Zavier Hamilton estimates that he talks to Wesley Goodwin every two weeks.

The four-star linebacker out of Navarre (Fla.) and a top target for Clemson in the class of 2024 updated his current recruitment and the messaging he’s received from Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in a phone interview with The Clemson Insider earlier this month.

“More just building a relationship,” Hamilton said when asked about his recent conversations with Goodwin. “Just talking about how my family is, how he’s doing and stuff like that. I feel like we have a real strong bond now. All our conversations are always really smooth, they’re always entertaining. It’s just been great talking with him and building it.”

“Coach Goodwin is a great guy,” Hamilton continued. “I can’t say anything bad about him. He’s funny. He has a great sense of humor. He’s also a genius on defense, so I’ve just been talking to him and picking his brain on stuff like that.”

Hamilton said that Goodwin has mentioned a potential scholarship offer, but he reiterated that he’s focused on continuing to build that relationship,

“I’m not trying to rush nothing,” he said. “I’d rather build the great relationship that we’re having right now than just get an offer and not talk to him.”

In the meantime, Hamilton has been focused on preparing for a crucial junior campaign. He’s been training a lot — focusing on his conditioning — as he gets back into football shape for the upcoming season.

After he camped at Clemson last month, Hamilton did not take any more visits or participate in any camps. Right now, we can tell you that he’ll be at the University of Florida for the program’s Friday Night Lights Camp on Friday, July 29. He also told us that he’ll likely head to the University of Arkansas for one of the cookouts that the Razorbacks will host this month.

As far as a potential game-day visit to Memorial Stadium goes, Hamilton told us that he’ll “absolutely” be back in Tiger Town for a gameday this fall. He added that Goodwin told him that he could come to as many games as possible.

In addition to Clemson, Hamilton says that Virginia Tech is a program he’s talked to the most. He mentioned that the Hokies’ defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Chris Marve, has been reaching out through his trainer for the majority of the summer.

He most recently picked up an offer from Michigan State on Thursday.

As the offers continue to pile up, Hamilton said that he’s ready to “go stupid” this upcoming season on both sides of the football. Watch out.

