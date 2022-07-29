Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest 2023 recruiting class rankings?

ESPN this week released its latest 2023 college football recruiting class rankings (subscription required).

Clemson’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 6 by ESPN, behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Penn State, in that order.

The Tigers, who were previously ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting class rankings, have seven ESPN 300 commits out of their 17 total pledges.

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School quarterback Christopher Vizzina is Clemson’s top-rated offensive commit, checking in at No. 40 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings, while Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive tackle Peter Woods is the Tigers’ top defensive commit at No. 9 overall in the ESPN 300.

Here’s what ESPN staff writer Craig Haubert had to say about Clemson’s 2023 class:

Trevor Lawrence set a high bar, and replacing him is not easy, but the Tigers continue to add talented options under center. They signed the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2022 cycle in Cade Klubnik and now landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Vizzina, a strong-armed, accurate and poised passer. Four-star WR Noble Johnson is a nice-sized target who is capable of creating problems with good explosiveness and the ability to break tackles after the catch. In the trenches, the Tigers have secured some very good talent. Offensively, Harris Sewell was a great pickup out of Texas. He is a flexible big man with good mobility who is also a physical finisher and should develop into a strong asset to the Tigers’ ground attack. The Tigers have recruited very well along the defensive line under Dabo Swinney. Woods was a huge get out of Alabama powerhouse program Thompson. One of the most explosive and disruptive DLs in the class, he reminds us of current Clemson standout DL Tyler Davis. David Ojiegbe is a powerful player who can be tough versus the run, and Vic Burley was a big win on the recruiting trail, as he is a multisport athlete in high school with good explosiveness and upside. At linebacker, Jamal Anderson is a rangy defender who can be a sideline-to-sideline presence.

Arkansas, LSU, Alabama and Tennessee round out the top 10 in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting class rankings, respectively, with Miami (No. 11) currently having the second highest-ranked class in the ACC behind Clemson.

The other ACC teams in the top 25 of ESPN’s 2023 recruiting class rankings are Louisville (No. 17) and North Carolina (No. 19).

Clemson’s 2023 class currently ranks No. 5 nationally by Rivals and No. 7 by 247Sports.

