Family atmosphere, opportunities outside of football sold freshman linebacker at Clemson

TJ Dudley thought his transition to Clemson was going to be overwhelming, but the freshman linebacker out of Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic admitted that it hasn’t been.

In fact, coming in with a sizable class, which includes his high school teammate, Kylon Griffin, has been rather helpful for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound consensus four-star prospect, who comes with a decorated high school career.

What’s also been helpful is that Dudley has a chance to learn from some talented players in Clemson’s linebackers room like Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter, LaVonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., to name a few.

“It’s been good, man,” Dudley told The Clemson Insider a week ago Sunday at an NIL collective appearance in Clemson. “I’ve been a sponge in the film room, just learning everything I can every day.”

He’s also been a sponge when it comes to learning from Wesley Goodwin. Dudley said that Clemson’s first-year defensive coordinator/linebackers coach breaks things down to where they are pretty simplistic. He also lauded Goodwin as a person both on and off the field.

“Oh, he’s a genius,” Dudley said of his position coach. “Just sitting in the film room and talking with him, he knows his stuff and he’s a genius. I can learn from him every time I talk to him.”

Right now, Dudley said he’s looking forward to helping out his team any way he can. He’s learning the playbook and if he’s needed, he’ll be ready and waiting in the wings.

When Dudley was recruited by Clemson, the chance to be in the starting lineup wasn’t something that the Tigers promised. Nor, was it likely feasible with the emergence of guys like the names mentioned earlier in the mix.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be ready when his number’s called.

Instead, Dudley chose Clemson because of a multitude of reasons, including the ones listed below.

“The family atmosphere is one thing,” Dudley replied. “I’d say it’s bigger than football because eventually, football comes to an end one day and they have P.A.W. Journey and things like that. They have a lot of things to help you find your craft outside of football. That was probably the biggest thing.”

Another reason why Dudley chose Clemson was that NIL wasn’t at the forefront of Dabo Swinney’s program’s recruiting pitch. He knew NIL opportunities like a week ago Sunday would come sooner or later, but views them as an added bonus to what Clemson has to offer.

Dudley said that certain schools that recruited him focused on pitching NIL. Needless to say, that wasn’t what he was looking for at the next level.

It’s fair to say that Dudley found what he was looking for at Clemson. Every day Dudley wakes up and feels reassured that Clemson is the place he was meant to be.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.