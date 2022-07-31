Five Tigers ranked on this list of ACC's top 2023 NFL Draft prospects

A bunch of the ACC’s top 2023 NFL Draft prospects will be wearing orange this season.

Pro Football Focus this week published its ranking of the top 25 prospects for next year’s NFL Draft from the ACC, and two Tigers top the list while three are ranked in the top five, and five Clemson defenders are ranked among the top 25 draft prospects in the conference overall.

Junior defensive end Myles Murphy is ranked No. 1 on PFF’s list, with redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee coming in right behind Murphy at No. 2.

“You won’t find too many true freshman defensive linemen who look physically capable of playing on an NFL field, but that was Murphy back in 2020,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “That season, he earned a 92.5 run-defense grade for the Tigers. For an encore, Murphy displayed marked improvement as a pass rusher in 2021 and finished with 28 pressures over his final six games. He still needs to add more pass-rushing moves to his toolbox, but you don’t need to see more than a couple of long-arm moves from him to know his ability to generate power is special.”

Added Renner of Bresee: “Bresee first broke onto the scene with some of the most dominant high school tape you’ll ever see. That made him the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class, but his sheer physical dominance meant he came into college without having to refine his hand usage. We’ve seen that through two seasons at Clemson, as he’s not quite the impact player his physical tools suggest. Still, at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he moves like a player 30 pounds lighter. After tearing his ACL four games into 2021, he’s due for a big bounce-back year in 2022.”

Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson checks in at No. 5.

“Simpson embodies the definition of a modern linebacker,” Renner wrote. “He plays the overhang/slot role in Clemson’s defense because he’s so adept at maneuvering in space that he can match up with slot receivers. Even still, Simpson knows how to attack blocks with leverage and close to ball carriers. Listed at only 225 pounds, weight is no issue considering his play style.”

Clemson senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis comes in at No. 21 on PFF’s list of the top 2023 draft prospects from the ACC, while super senior defensive end Xavier Thomas rounds out PFF’s list at No. 25.

“Davis looked like he was going to be a lock as a first-rounder after his freshman season in 2019,” Renner wrote. “That year, he earned a 79.6 overall grade with 31 pressures — both very impressive figures for a first-year player. Unfortunately, that’s still his career-high grade, and injuries have kept him from even matching that pressure total in the two years since combined. Hopefully he can get healthy again and live up to the promise he showed.”

Added Renner of Thomas: “Thomas was supposed to be the next great Clemson defensive lineman after the 2019 draft class had three first-rounders. In his true freshman season alongside Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, Thomas earned an 84.2 pass-rushing grade with 26 pressures. Four years later, that’s still his career-high pass-rushing grade.”

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event which is set for September 30 at the Owen Pavilion. New head coach Erik Bakich will be on hand as will next year’s baseball team. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.