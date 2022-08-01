NFL Insider gives details on Watson's suspension, where things stand

During Inside Training Camp on NFL Network, NFL Network and NFL.com National Insider Ian Rapoport provided all the details on Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension and where things currently stand.

Around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, issued a ruling to both sides handing the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback a six-game suspension.

If the suspension holds, it will mean that Watson’s first game back on the field is Sunday, Oct. 23rd against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Md.

However, Rapoport noted “there is so much more than that” to the situation.

“This is a six-game suspension from Judge Sue L. Robinson, but that is not final,” Rapoport said. “The NFLPA, and on behalf of Deshaun Watson, said yesterday that regardless of the outcome, they would not challenge this and they would not appeal. We have not yet heard from the NFL on whether or not they will appeal. If the NFL does appeal, it would appeal essentially to Roger Goodell or his designee, and then it would be Goodell or his designee deciding is six games enough for Deshaun Watson after violations of the personal conduct policy.”

The sides talked about a potential settlement in recent weeks and days but could not come to agreement on a deal.

“Now there were some settlement talks over the last several weeks and over the last several days,” Rapoport said. “The NFL initially pushed for an indefinite suspension, a suspension of one year then with the chance to reapply. Obviously the NFLPA would not accept anything close to that. They pushed for far, far less. The two sides were not able to come to terms on any sort of settlement, so they left it to Robinson to decide, and that is where we are now, a six-game suspension.”

Watson was traded to the Browns in March from the Texans, who received three first-round draft picks in return. Watson then got a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

According to Rapoport, Watson will lose only $345,000 if the six-game suspension stands up.

“From the money standpoint, of course we know Deshaun Watson got the $230 million fully guaranteed contract upon his trade from the Texans,” Rapoport said. “It is a very low-base salary and a $45 million signing bonus. So based on that, it is just $345,000 that he loses based on the six-game suspension if this holds.”

After noon ET Monday, the NFL released a statement on the Watson ruling, and Robinson released her report on the Watson findings that led to the six-game suspension:

The NFL statement on the Deshaun Watson ruling pic.twitter.com/0kE7wiQi7C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

Judge Sue Robinson has released her report on the Deshaun Watson findings that led to the 6-game suspension with this conclusion: pic.twitter.com/sxaU8AxMm8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

From Inside Training Camp: All the details on #Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension and where things stand… pic.twitter.com/8Koe4r8wvp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images