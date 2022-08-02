Nice honor for a former Tiger

A former Clemson Tiger collected a nice honor on Tuesday.

It was announced Tuesday that former Tiger pitcher Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves has been voted the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

It marks the first monthly award for Strider, who made five starts for Atlanta in the month of July and posted a 2-1 record with a 2.70 ERA across 26.2 innings pitched, racking up 41 strikeouts while yielding just nine walks, 15 hits and two home runs.

The 23-year-old righthander became the first pitcher in Braves history to have three outings with at least 10 strikeouts within his first eight career starts, and on July 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals, he became the first Braves pitcher since at least 1961 to register nine strikeouts through the first three innings of a game.

Additionally, Strider recorded 6.0 innings with at least 11 strikeouts while not allowing more than two hits in back-to-back starts on July 2 and July 7, becoming the first Major League rookie since 1900 to post 11-or-more punchouts and two-or-fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts. Overall this season, Strider, a fourth-round pick of the Braves in 2020 (126th overall), has a 5-3 record, 2.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 120 strikeouts over 80.1 innings pitched in 22 games (11 starts). He’ll be your Huckleberry… …and your NL Rookie of the Month! pic.twitter.com/DopKlAUkt9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 2, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images