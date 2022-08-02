One of nation’s top-ranked tight ends ‘can’t wait to get back’ to Tiger Town

The lone uncommitted tight end prospect in the class of 2024 with an offer from Clemson to date is Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising junior has been staying in touch with Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and the Tigers since they offered him on June 17.

“They’ve kept in contact, and they are really interested in me, especially knowing I’m the only tight end they have offered,” Bentancur told The Clemson Insider recently.

Bentancur picked up that offer a couple of weeks after traveling to campus and participating in the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

The nation’s No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class, per Rivals, Bentancur plans to return to Tiger Town this winter and is certainly excited to do so.

“I’ll be back at Clemson sometime this winter and I can’t wait to get back!” he said.

A number of other schools are in line to get visits from Bentancur during the upcoming college football season.

“I’ll be at Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Iowa State this fall,” he said.

Bentancur, who boasts 30-plus total offers, is simply soaking in the recruiting process right now and doesn’t claim any favorites at this point.

“I’m still taking it in, so there aren’t any top schools yet,” he said.

Where would he say the Tigers stand with him right now?

“I’m not sure how far up there Clemson is, but they are pretty high!” he said.

Bentancur is ranked as high as the No. 99 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, which pegs him as the No. 4 tight end and No. 2 prospect in the state of Illinois.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns.

