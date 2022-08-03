Bad news for Watson?

Potentially bad news for Deshaun Watson came Wednesday.

In case you missed it, Watson’s punishment from the NFL is still up in the air, as the league is appealing the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback’s six-game suspension.

Around 8:30 a.m. ET Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, issued a ruling to both sides handing Watson a six-game suspension.

If that suspension were to hold, it would mean that Watson’s first game back on the field is Sunday, Oct. 23rd against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Md.

However, with the NFL — which has reportedly wanted Watson to be suspended for a full season — now appealing the six-game ban, he could receive a longer suspension.

Multiple reports indicate that the NFL will pursue a significantly longer punishment for Watson and that the league is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year.

The NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Buckle up. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 3, 2022

By appealing Sue L. Robinson’s recommendation, the NFL is necessarily surrendering the ability to say, “It was her decision, we respect the process.” Now it’ll definitively have the league’s stamp on it. Makes it hard to imagine Deshaun Watson’s suspension stays at 6 games. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 3, 2022

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson, sources confirm. Just as the league had at the start. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 3, 2022

NFL appeal filing does state that the league is seeking a one-year suspension of Deshaun Watson, per league source, which is what league sought unsuccessfully before NFL disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson, who issued a six-game suspension https://t.co/fxt8xx4E8n — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 3, 2022

Our Lead NFL Insider @jjones9 with the latest on Deshaun Watson via @CBSSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/EGympWeG3l — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 3, 2022

The latest on the Deshaun Watson case, with the NFL's appeal. pic.twitter.com/rnHjngjirP — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 3, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images