New 2023 NFL Mock Draft has four Clemson defenders going in first round

With football season right around the corner, and the college football and NFL seasons coming up, 2023 NFL Mock Drafts continue to pop up online.

One of the latest mock drafts to come out has a quartet of Clemson defenders going in the first round — The Draft Network projects redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, junior defensive end Myles Murphy, junior linebacker Trenton Simpson and senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis to all hear their names called within the first 30 picks.

The Draft Network sees Bresee and Murphy being selected with back-to-back picks by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 12 overall and the New England Patriots at No. 13, respectively.

“Man, I love this value for the Eagles,” Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote in regard to his Bresee projection. “Philadelphia is a team reported to be evaluating their options at quarterback but I don’t love their options here with their first pick, which comes courtesy of the New Orleans Saints and last year’s draft pick swap. Instead, the team lands Bryan Bresee as a high-tools interior defensive lineman with positional versatility. Bresee can step into the shoes of both Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave as penetration types up front—neither of which are currently under contract for the Eagles beyond the 2022 season.”

Added Crabbs of his projection for Murphy: “Surely the Patriots wouldn’t pass on a standout pass rusher who fell into their laps, right? Myles Murphy might be every bit as good as 2022 first-overall selection Travon Walker but with more bend.

“Matthew Judon was a big-money free agent addition but he could certainly use some help in the Patriots’ front. And as the Patriots adjust to life without star cornerbacks, they’d likely benefit from some more standout play and versatility up front. Murphy gives you all of the above.”

Crabbs sees Simpson coming off the board nine picks after Murphy, going to the Dallas Cowboys with the 22nd selection.

“OK, so hear me out. You know what is better than one freakish linebacker with the ability to contribute in a slew of ways? How about two?” Crabbs wrote.

“This selection did give me pause to ask if Noah Sewell is a better fit to complement Micah Parsons. However, I’m going with Trenton Simpson and the understanding that if Dallas wants a secure run-fitting MIKE, they can run base personnel and achieve that security, too. Simpson is a speedy, long defender with the ability to play in coverage and even rush off the edge. His passing down skill set pairs with Parsons to give Dallas a pair of terrifying mismatch defenders on the second level.”

The Draft Network projects a fourth Tiger to be taken with a first-round pick in Davis, who Crabbs has going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 29th overall pick.

“This selection is a bit of a projection but Tyler Davis has all the physical tools to be a disruptive presence on the interior,” Crabbs wrote. “If he’s able to stay healthy in 2022, I think he’s got a real shot at making a push for this kind of stratosphere as a player. Plus, the Chargers sure could use some interior push to go with all that heat off the edge in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.”