South Carolina QB commit takes shot at Clemson

South Carolina’s quarterback commitment took what appeared to be a shot at Clemson while making a pitch to fellow prospects about why they should jump on board with the Gamecocks.

The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Conn.) four-star quarterback Dante Reno, who committed to South Carolina in early July, says “South Carolina is a place where they have been at the top before,” and he mentioned “getting back to that point” in his pitch.

Reno also said the Gamecocks have “the best fan base in the country,” adding that “South Carolina, it’s the place down there,” and “it’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school — it’s South Carolina.”

“My pitch, it’s kind of normal, it’s kind of real,” Reno said, via The Spurs Up Show. “It’s the same pitch the staff gave me. South Carolina is a place where they have been at the top before. They haven’t been there in a little bit, but just being able to get back to that… and obviously the fans, you guys all want them to be back at the top. We have the best fan base in the country, and you can see that on Twitter, in their game days and all that stuff. So, just getting back to that point.

“And obviously South Carolina, it’s the place down there. It’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school – it’s South Carolina. There’s no pro team, so just that fan base, that love that you’re going to get at South Carolina, especially with the top-five facilities, Williams-Brice Stadium and all that stuff’s just adding on to it. But just being able to play with a new staff, a young staff that’s going to be there too. Coach Beamer’s not going anywhere, which is another huge thing that I think recruits need to look more into nowadays.”

Reno camped at Clemson this summer but doesn’t have an offer from the Tigers. He is the No. 17 quarterback and No. 246 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“South Carolina, it’s the place down there. It’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school. It’s South Carolina.” Future #Gamecocks QB Dante Reno (@dantereno10) with the “drop the mic” moment. Crayon eaters, you have been warned. pic.twitter.com/5E72HLZYzU — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) August 2, 2022

