Streeter: 'No doubt' Taylor could provide more offensive creativity

It’s been roughly 10 months since Brandon Streeter has seen Will Taylor on a football field, but Clemson’s offensive coordinator hasn’t forgotten what the young wideout is capable of bringing to it with his skill set.

Taylor, a two-sport standout, is recovered from the torn ACL he sustained against Boston College last October. He spent the spring with the baseball team, making his return to competition as a designated hitter and outfielder for the Tigers.

With Clemson’s fall camp slated to begin Friday, Taylor is back with the football team after lining up at multiple positions last fall before sustaining the injury while returning a punt.

“We’re going to use him in different ways,” Streeter said.

Clemson started doing that last season before the knee injury cut Taylor’s freshman season short. A dual-threat quarterback during his prep days at Dutch Fork High, Taylor took some direct snaps last season and also lined up at slot receiver, which will be his primary position going forward.

He had five carries and two receptions to go along with a kickoff return and six punt returns, including a 51-yarder against South Carolina State, before the injury. That kind of versatility, Streeter said, will come in handy as the Tigers work on adding some new wrinkles to the offense under their first-year coordinator, who was promoted to the position once Tony Elliott left to take the head coaching job at Virginia in December.

“No doubt,” Streeter said. “Any time you’ve got a guy that’s played quarterback before and has moved to other positions, it gives you just more opportunity to be more creative.”

Just how far might Clemson take it with Taylor?

“Heck, he might be a punter. He might be a kicker,” Streeter said with a grin. “You never know.”

