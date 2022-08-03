Top CB with Clemson tie looking to experience ‘electric’ Death Valley atmosphere

A highly touted cornerback prospect with a connection to Clemson is planning to be back in Tiger Town this fall.

Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown told The Clemson Insider that he’ll make his way to Death Valley during the upcoming season to watch his former Oscar Smith teammate Sherrod Covil Jr., who is now a freshman safety for the Tigers.

“Oh yes sir, definitely,” Brown said to TCI when asked if he will attend a game at Clemson this season. “I’m going to definitely go support Sherrod.”

Brown – a top-115 national prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 9 cornerback in the class of 2024 by 247Sports – shares a close bond with Covil and said they “talk on the regular.”

Brown said he has also communicated with Mike Reed a couple of times lately and that the message from Clemson’s cornerbacks coach to him right now is “just keep working.”

“The season’s about to start, so I’m staying focused, getting ready to play ball,” Brown said.

Brown added that his relationship with Reed is “definitely” growing.

“Great guy,” Brown said of Reed. “I can see myself getting developed by him. I’m ready to see what Clemson’s going to do this year. (Clemson has) a lot of good pieces, so I’m definitely hoping to come down there this year and see (the Tigers) play.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior received an offer from Reed and Clemson when he made an unofficial visit to campus on June 9.

Looking back on that visit, Brown discussed what stood out to him about it.

“Great facilities,” he said. “I loved how the coaches were very talkative. Everybody talked to me. Everybody had a smile on their face. Everybody seemed like they wanted to be there. So, when you’re looking at a school, that’s kind of important – that if the athletes there want to be there, that means it must be alright. Especially it would be my first time away from home for a while, so that’s something I’m looking at.”

Along with Clemson, Brown named LSU, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Texas A&M as schools he expects he’ll definitely get to during the upcoming college football campaign.

When he travels to Clemson, Brown is eager to get a taste of the Tigers’ famous pregame tradition.

“I would definitely like to see them run down the hill and experience that,” he said.

“It’s electric,” Brown added of Clemson’s game-day atmosphere from what he’s seen on TV. “It’s got a big crowd. The fan base at Clemson is phenomenal, so I would definitely like to experience that.”

Brown said “there’s a couple schools standing out” to him at this point in the process as far as how hard they’re recruiting him, and “Clemson definitely is one.”

Brown, who boasts three dozen total offers, told TCI after the Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer in June that they were “definitely” in his top three.

Has anything changed since then about where Clemson stands with him?

“Nah,” he said. “They’re still there.”

Brown, who has helped Oscar Smith to back-to-back state titles, is ranked as high as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 113 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports.