Big Ohio OL says Clemson offer would be 'one of the more special ones'

Ben Roebuck has been talking with Clemson’s first-year offensive line pretty consistently.

With high school football right around the corner, the four-star rising junior from Lakewood’s (Oh.) St. Edward High School. has been getting a little busy with the start of preseason camp, but he’s been trying to talk to Thomas Austin as much as he can.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Wednesday, Roebuck detailed his conversations with Austin, which usually have to do with how school’s going, how football and everything is coming along and how he’s doing in the weight room.

“I think it’s definitely developed a lot,” Roebuck said of his relationship with Austin. “When he came into our school, I was sick that day, so I didn’t really get to meet him until I went down there. I talked to him a lot there and it’s just grown a lot since then.

“He’s one of those coaches that really knows what he’s doing. He played at Clemson and went to the NFL, so he has all that experience under his belt. And just applying what he’s gone through, everything he’s learned, he’s a really great coach.”

Roebuck could have the chance to play for Austin at the next level. After handing out the first wave of offers to the 2024 class, which went to in-state prospects like Kam Pringle, Josiah Thompson and Blake Franks, Roebuck very well could be the next recipient of a scholarship from Clemson.

“When I was down there for the camp, he kind of talked about how they’re gonna offer some in-state kids first, but I’m pretty sure he said that I’m on that list for getting an offer,” Roebuck recalled.

What would that mean for Roebuck and his recruitment if Clemson and Austin pulled the trigger on a potential scholarship offer?

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “I know they don’t offer that many kids — it would be one of the more special ones — and Clemson’s a school that I could really see myself playing at.”

In all likelihood, Roebuck will have a chance to see what that looks like this upcoming fall for a game at Memorial Stadium. He also mentioned visiting places like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State, so he can get a feel for those schools’ atmospheres as well.

“I definitely want to get down there and see a game at Death Valley,” Roebuck said. “That would be amazing.”

