Did Bresee consider following former coaches to Oklahoma?

Brent Venables played a part in recruiting Bryan Bresee to Clemson. So did Todd Bates.

By the end of December, neither was part of Clemson’s football program anymore.

Venables, Clemson’s longtime defensive coordinator, was hired away as Lincoln Riley’s replacement at Oklahoma at the end of last year and took Bates, the Tigers’ associate head coach and defensive tackles coach, with him. Did Bresee consider tagging along, too?

Speaking publicly Friday for the first time since before his ACL injury last September, Clemson’s star defensive lineman was asked if he pondered transferring once those coaching changes happened. Bresee said he had none.

“I mean, I committed to Clemson,” Bresee said. “They were obviously great people and recruited me (to Clemson) and all that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day, I committed to Clemson, (head) coach (Dabo) Swinney and the staff.”

The nation’s former No. 1 recruit, Bresee was the crown jewel of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class and has lived up to that billing when he’s been on the field. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder was a freshman All-American and the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was a third-team all-ACC selection last season despite being limited to just four games after suffering the knee injury against N.C. State.

Widely projected to be a high first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, Bresee said he’s back to full speed, though he sported a brace on his surgically repaired knee during the first practice of preseason camp. Bresee said the task at hand is the only thing on his mind at the moment.

“I’ll worry about that kind of stuff whenever the time comes,” he said. “Right now, I’m just worried about this team and winning the national championship.”

