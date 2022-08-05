Swinney asked about his communication with Watson

Dabo Swinney met with the media Friday afternoon as the Tigers opened fall camp.

Clemson’s head coach was asked about Deshaun Watson and whether Swinney has been able to talk to or counsel the former Clemson star and current Cleveland Browns quarterback recently with the situation he’s going through.

“Oh yeah, I’ve communicated with Deshaun over the last day or so quite a bit,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of at the back end of it, been through all the legal stuff, and now he’s kind of dealing with the last part of it. It’s not quite the finale yet, but eventually it will be, and he’ll move forward.”

Watson’s punishment from the NFL is still up in the air, as the league is appealing the six-game suspension he was handed Monday by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

The NFL is reportedly pursuing a significantly longer punishment for Watson under the league’s personal conduct policy and seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has picked former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension.