Slew of Tigers make national outlet's Preseason All-ACC Team

A slew of Clemson players picked up preseason All-ACC honors from a national outlet on Monday.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its 2022 Preseason All-ACC Team, and Clemson leads the way with seven players on the All-ACC first team, while the Tigers have 11 total selections.

Offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive ends Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas, linebacker Trenton Simpson, safety Andrew Mukuba and kicker B.T. Potter were all named to PFF’s first team.

Clemson running backs Will Shipley and Kobe Pace earned second- and third-team preseason honors from PFF, respectively, while wide receiver Joseph Ngata and offensive lineman Will Putnam made the third team.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and safety R.J. Mickens were named honorable mentions.