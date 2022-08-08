Some great news on the injury front

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an injury update on Adam Randall while meeting with the media Monday evening.

Swinney said the true freshman wide receiver is tracking toward being available sometime in September.

“He’s way ahead of where he’s supposed to be,” Swinney said. “I think he’ll be somewhere in September, somewhere in there. What day it is, I don’t know, but I think that’s where he’s tracking.”

Randall, who had surgery this spring on his torn ACL, enrolled at Clemson in January.

A former national top-125 prospect from Myrtle Beach High School, Randall parlayed an impressive 2021 season into being one of five finalists for “Mr. Football” in South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder had a strong senior year with 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns, while he also had 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.

