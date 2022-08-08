Swinney updates Ngata's new injury

Football

By August 8, 2022 8:04 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an injury update on Joseph Ngata while meeting with the media Monday evening.

The senior wide receiver was in a yellow no-contact jersey at Monday’s practice.

“He’ll be fine,” Swinney said. “He had a great play the other day and just kind of came down really hard. So, they just kind of held him for probably a day or so. But he’ll hopefully be ready to go here in a couple days and the scrimmage on Saturday.”

Ngata enters 2022 credited with 47 receptions for 761 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 851 snaps over 31 career games (11 starts).

Swinney is pleased with how Ngata — who has dealt with numerous injuries during his three years with the program that have sidelined him for long periods of time — has started fall camp.

“He’s had a great start, really good start,” Swinney said. “In fact, it was a really great play. So, he’ll be fine.”

