Tee Higgins injury update

A former Clemson wide receiver in the NFL is getting close to 100 percent.

Tee Higgins suffered a shoulder injury, which was eventually diagnosed as a torn labrum, early in the 2021 season. However, except for missing a couple of games, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver played through the injury and still posted a highly productive campaign before undergoing surgery to repair the torn labrum following the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Higgins has been out of team drills at the Bengals’ training camp, but feels like he has nearly returned to full strength and doesn’t think he will need to be limited too much longer.

“I feel like I’m closer than expected so it’s up to the training staff at the end of the day but it’s also up to me to tell them how I feel,” Higgins said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel amazing so I’m just putting the ball in their hands and we’ll see where we go from there.”

While Higgins said it “wouldn’t hurt” to see action during the preseason, he believes practice reps would be sufficient to get him ready for the regular season, so long as he’s able to go through every portion of the practice sessions.

The 2020 second-round draft pick finished 2021 with 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center. Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.